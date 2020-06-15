Amenities

184 F STREET Available 06/16/20 184 F Street - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available in beautiful Cayucos! Enjoy quaint community living in this house in paradise. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, safe neighborhoods, and of course the local favorite Brown Butter Cookie Company! Walking distance to down town where you can enjoy local favorite restaurants. This house is updated with new floors and new paint throughout. Fenced yard! All utilities are paid by Tenants. 2nd bonus living area located upstairs!



Stove, refrigerator, and dish washer included. Washer and dryer in unit, but will not be repaired or replaced if broken.



Please call our office to inquire about how we are doing showings due to COVID 19.



*Renter's Insurance is required upon move in and throughout the duration of the lease*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic#01276163



No Pets Allowed



