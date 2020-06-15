All apartments in Cayucos
Find more places like 184 F STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cayucos, CA
/
184 F STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

184 F STREET

184 F Street · (805) 543-9119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cayucos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

184 F Street, Cayucos, CA 93430

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 184 F STREET · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
184 F STREET Available 06/16/20 184 F Street - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available in beautiful Cayucos! Enjoy quaint community living in this house in paradise. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, safe neighborhoods, and of course the local favorite Brown Butter Cookie Company! Walking distance to down town where you can enjoy local favorite restaurants. This house is updated with new floors and new paint throughout. Fenced yard! All utilities are paid by Tenants. 2nd bonus living area located upstairs!

Stove, refrigerator, and dish washer included. Washer and dryer in unit, but will not be repaired or replaced if broken.

Please call our office to inquire about how we are doing showings due to COVID 19.

*Renter's Insurance is required upon move in and throughout the duration of the lease*

California West Property Management
Derek Banducci
DRE Lic#01276163

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 F STREET have any available units?
184 F STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 184 F STREET have?
Some of 184 F STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 F STREET currently offering any rent specials?
184 F STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 F STREET pet-friendly?
No, 184 F STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cayucos.
Does 184 F STREET offer parking?
No, 184 F STREET does not offer parking.
Does 184 F STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 F STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 F STREET have a pool?
No, 184 F STREET does not have a pool.
Does 184 F STREET have accessible units?
No, 184 F STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 184 F STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 F STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 F STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 F STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 184 F STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cayucos Apartments with Garage
Cayucos Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CAPismo Beach, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity