Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

13 Studio Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertain... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.
7 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,440
450 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.

1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12033 Short St
12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA
Studio
$1,595
840 sqft
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath.

1 Unit Available
La Mesa
6784 Alamo Way
6784 Alamo Way, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
480 sqft
Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.
18 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,534
419 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
36 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,779
532 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Campus Avenue
4124 Campus Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,275
290 sqft
Excellent location for commuters off Park Boulevard and Highway 163. Community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, ovens with ranges, and bathtubs.
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Contact for Availability
University Heights
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,950
506 sqft
YOUR LIFE. YOUR STYLE. YOUR WAY. YOUR LIFE IS ON YOUR OWN TERMS, AND AT TIME OUTSIDE THE NORM. THE BLVD WAY OF LIVING IS WHATEVER YOU SAY IT IS.

1 Unit Available
Southcrest
3713 Birch St.
3713 Birch Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,550
3713 Birch St. Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA Condo with Private Yard and W/D Hookups! - This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, approx 700 sf. This home is 1-story and only has a few stairs at the entrance of the home.

1 Unit Available
North Park
3745 Ray St Unit 2
3745 Ray Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,500
400 sqft
Fully renovated studio 1 block off 30th st with large outdoor covered patio. Live in the heart of North Park in this fully detached studio just a couple blocks from Underbelly, Influx and many other popular bars and eateries.

1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
5839 AVE Laramie
5839 Ava Place, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,750
436 sqft
Clean and sleek updated studio for rent in a beautiful Woodland Hills residential neighborhood, just minutes from Pierce College, and amazing food and shopping along Ventura Blvd, Warner Center and the Village on Topanga.
City Guide for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

