13 Studio Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"
It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.