Cambria, CA
200 Harmony Ranch Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

200 Harmony Ranch Road

200 Harmony Ranch Road · (805) 591-9931
Location

200 Harmony Ranch Road, Cambria, CA 93435

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
guest suite
new construction
This property is available for lease for $15,000 a month. Unique & One of a Kind! Largest Oceanfront Property for sale with a Newly constructed in San Luis Obispo County! Half way Between Cayucos & Cambria. Imagine driving home over a gently rising crest of the coastal hills to your very own private 40 acre Oceanfront Estate. After 3 years the achievement is a 2017 "permitted" 3000 sqft Santa Barbara style Contemporary Home with all the conveniences of modern living. The design incorporates an enclosed 2000 sqft courtyard which looks through glass walls to the open ocean. Watch the sunsets falling over the crashing waves from the cloistered gardens. The Single level floorplan takes advantage of the indoor and outdoor living, has an open kitchen to expansive great room, a Master suite w/den, a media or bedroom and additional bedroom suite. There is a detached Guest suite as well. Living here, you are with Nature. Sounds of Birds, wind thru the trees and the crashing waves throughout the night. Stroll your private bluff alongside the deer, explore tide pools in the cove, and enjoy the truly undeveloped coastline for what it is. There are approx. 15,000 Gallons of water storage, a well and whole house U/V treatment. Opportunity to build a permitted barn as well. There are only 3 Homes in this area, this is one of them! Incredible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have any available units?
200 Harmony Ranch Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have?
Some of 200 Harmony Ranch Road's amenities include new construction, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Harmony Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 Harmony Ranch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Harmony Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambria.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 200 Harmony Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Harmony Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Harmony Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
