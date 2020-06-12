200 Harmony Ranch Road

Amenities

new construction pool guest suite courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard pool guest suite new construction

This property is available for lease for $15,000 a month. Unique & One of a Kind! Largest Oceanfront Property for sale with a Newly constructed in San Luis Obispo County! Half way Between Cayucos & Cambria. Imagine driving home over a gently rising crest of the coastal hills to your very own private 40 acre Oceanfront Estate. After 3 years the achievement is a 2017 "permitted" 3000 sqft Santa Barbara style Contemporary Home with all the conveniences of modern living. The design incorporates an enclosed 2000 sqft courtyard which looks through glass walls to the open ocean. Watch the sunsets falling over the crashing waves from the cloistered gardens. The Single level floorplan takes advantage of the indoor and outdoor living, has an open kitchen to expansive great room, a Master suite w/den, a media or bedroom and additional bedroom suite. There is a detached Guest suite as well. Living here, you are with Nature. Sounds of Birds, wind thru the trees and the crashing waves throughout the night. Stroll your private bluff alongside the deer, explore tide pools in the cove, and enjoy the truly undeveloped coastline for what it is. There are approx. 15,000 Gallons of water storage, a well and whole house U/V treatment. Opportunity to build a permitted barn as well. There are only 3 Homes in this area, this is one of them! Incredible!