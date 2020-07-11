31 Luxury Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Berkeley
2033 Hearst Ave
2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA
7 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available Now! - This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home. It features a skylight in the dining room, beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs balcony, and large windows for lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
115 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,975
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,237
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,771
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
123 Units Available
South Beach
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,069
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
69 Units Available
South Beach
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,853
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,782
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Chinatown
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$10,395
1927 sqft
Located in Nob Hill, these apartments have hardwood floors, modern appliances and a balcony. Amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a courtyard. Across from the Ritz. Near Huntington Park, Union Square and Chinatown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,200
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1099 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
338 Main St. 37 A&D
338 Main Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$24,990
2785 sqft
Epic REA/Azari PM- 3br-3.5ba - 3770ft2 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS AWESOME PENTHOUSE IN LUMINA (SOMA / south beach) - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW CAN ALSO BE FURNISHED IF NEEDED.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
188 Minna Street
188 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 188 Minna Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
4 Sierra Ave
4 Sierra Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
3689 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - Beautifully restored traditional home in the center of town. No need to travel anywhere - it is all here! 2 blocks to the center of town and schools!

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
122 Monte Ave
122 Monte Avenue, Piedmont, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
5930 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods.

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
181 Fremont Street
181 Fremont Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$29,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 181 Fremont Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Beach
147 South Park Street
147 South Park, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 147 South Park Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
46 Sotelo Ave
46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4474 sqft
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.
Results within 10 miles of Berkeley
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2419 Franklin*
2419 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo * $14,995/month annual lease * Private

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Potrero Hill
45 Southern Heights Ave
45 Southern Heights Avenue, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
- View the floor plans, additional photos and virtual tour at: https://real.vision/45-southern-heights This single-family home provides the perfect urban oasis in the heart of Potrero Hill and is an entertainer's dream.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
27 Day Street
27 Day Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2565 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only** PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $10,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 75

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2018 California Street
2018 California Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
4236 sqft
Ornate Historic Pacific Heights Victorian. Truly a San Francisco Experience!! - Presented by Sylvia Sotomayor ~REALTOR DRE# 01486971 Private Showings by Appointment Only: 415-725-1807 Come home to a piece of San Francisco History.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Estates
3434 Woodview Dr
3434 Woodview Drive, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
5062 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
23 Robinhood Drive
23 Robinhood Drive, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,995
4477 sqft
NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF

July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report. Berkeley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Berkeley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Berkeley rents declined moderately over the past month

Berkeley rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Berkeley stand at $2,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,635 for a two-bedroom. Berkeley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Berkeley over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Berkeley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Berkeley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Berkeley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,635 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Berkeley fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Berkeley than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Berkeley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

