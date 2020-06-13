Apartment List
95 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

Finding an apartment in Belmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,417
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,603
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Marina Lagoon
20 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hillsdale
41 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,778
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Neighborhood 8
8 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,522
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
725 sqft
1bd 1bth - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 227964 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
223 29th Avenue
223 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
12 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Neighborhood 4
7 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,231
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,682
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,754
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
City Guide for Belmont, CA

Greetings and salutations, Left Coast apartment hunters, and welcome to your Belmont, California virtual leasing headquarters! Situated on the majestic San Francisco Peninsula between San Carlos and San Mateo, Belmont is among the Bay Area’s most diverse and well-kept little cities. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Belmont? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because your future Belmont stomping grounds are just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Belmont? Obviously, the higher the price tag, the more luxurious the amenities tend to be (vaulted ceilings, panoramic views, granite countertops, Olympic sized pools, etc). Just don’t hesitate too long to submit a leasing app once you’re sure you’ve found your dream apartment, as rentals in Belmont aren’t usually available for long before someone swoops them up.

Luckily, apartment specials do pop up frequently in Belmont, so be sure to keep checking the listings for new deals. Also, most property managers do perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, you’ll need a cosigner with good credit to help you seal the deal for your fancy new Belmont, California apartment.

Fortunately, Belmont has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Want to get out and have some fun in the sun? Plan a daytime trip to the famous, Half Moon Bay State Beach or one of the city’s many scenic nautical parks. Other popular attractions include the equally famous Aquarium of the Bay and the Hiller Aviation Museum. Plus, with San Jose, San Francisco, Napa, and Berkeley all just a stone’s throw away (assuming one can throw a stone several miles, of course), it’s safe to you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Belmont.

Factor in a variety of neighborhoods and tons of unbeatable apartment deals, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Belmont. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Belmont, California apartment for rent, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belmont, CA

Finding an apartment in Belmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

