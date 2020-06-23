All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
16126 Cornuta Ave. #116
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

16126 Cornuta Ave. #116

16126 Cornuta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

16126 Cornuta Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
TWO BEDROOM CONDO AVAILABLE IN BELLFLOWER- CALL US TODAY! - This is a Two-Story, Two (2) Bedroom, One and a Half (1.5) Bathroom Condo located in a Gated Complex in Bellflower with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpets, Blinds, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport, Community Pool, Water and Trash is Paid.

Centrally located, Call us Today to Make this Space Your Home Today!

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have any available units?
16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have?
Some of 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 currently offering any rent specials?
16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 pet-friendly?
No, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 offer parking?
Yes, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 offers parking.
Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have a pool?
Yes, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 has a pool.
Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have accessible units?
No, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16126 Cornuta Ave. #116 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles