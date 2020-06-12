/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atascadero, CA
5467 Capistrano
5467 Capistrano Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
5467 Capistrano Available 08/01/20 GREAT LOCATION, Private Dulplex - Close to downtown Atascadero Three bedroom / one bath Separate outside laundry room Large shed connected to car-port Huge private yard Laminate flooring Window air conditioning
5319 Honda Avenue
5319 Honda Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1685 sqft
Cathedral ceilings make this condo, light, and bright with an open floor plan. Lots of storage. This is a multi-level 3 bedroom/2bath unit with loft area in addition to Living Room. 2 car garage with large Storage/Shop area. Indoor laundry area.
6140 Via Huerto Court
6140 Via Huerto Court, Atascadero, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Atascadero's Colony at Apple Valley. Family friendly neighborhood with close access to Highway 101.
Results within 5 miles of Atascadero
59 Brewer Street
59 Brewer Street, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Cute townhouse in Templeton close to town - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room upstairs. Home has an open stairway, one car garage. Nice front yard and fenced backyard.
140 Sweetwater Lane
140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1386 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.
Results within 10 miles of Atascadero
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1383 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1751 Miller Ct.
1751 Miller Court, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1938 sqft
1751 Miller Ct. Available 06/17/20 1751 Miller Ct. - ***Photos Coming Soon***A MUST SEE, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home has approx 2000 sqft of living area on a 7440 sqft corner lot.
926 Saint Ann
926 Saint Ann Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1676 sqft
Amazing single level home on the Fairway! Backyard Beauty! - This is a wonderful single family home. It is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, unfurnished, single level and is on the 5th Fairway of the golf course. The club house is just down the street.
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.
1687 Kleck Rd
1687 Kleck Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2111 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home Available July 1st - Welcome home to Paso Robles wine country! Quite possibly the most popular floor plan in beautiful Montebello Estates, the Villa Bella model offers approximately 2, 111 Sq Ft of
641 Trigo Lane
641 Trigo Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME Showings Available 7/6/2020 **DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS** - Great family home in established neighborhood!! Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available now.
235 Via Promesa
235 Via Promesa Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2130 sqft
Beautiful Home on Corner Lot..... - This beautiful home is over 2100 square feet located on a large corner lot, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office. Large living room boasts a fireplace, hearth & beautiful built-in's.
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.
7261 O Donovan
7261 O'donovan Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7261 O Donovan in San Luis Obispo County. View photos, descriptions and more!
2668 Vineyard Circle
2668 Vineyard Circle, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1671 sqft
Single Family Home in Great Neighborhood! - Three bedroom 2 bath is in a great neighborhood. Super clean, new paint, modern fireplace, and flat TV mounts in master bedroom and living room. Oversized single car garage. Landscaper included.
184 Stonebridge
184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1281 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association.