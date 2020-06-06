All apartments in Atascadero
Find more places like 5319 Honda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascadero, CA
/
5319 Honda Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:41 PM

5319 Honda Avenue

5319 Honda Avenue · (805) 550-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atascadero
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5319 Honda Avenue, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cathedral ceilings make this condo, light, and bright with an open floor plan. Lots of storage. This is a multi-level 3 bedroom/2bath unit with loft area in addition to Living Room. 2 car garage with large Storage/Shop area. Indoor laundry area. Private deck off the living area. Available Now. Call/txt: 805.458.2985, pm@kimberlysre.com
Terms:
Year Lease, Available April 1, 2020
Rent $2075/mo
Security Deposit: $3,300
Tenant Pays all utilities-
No Pets.
Application Fee $45 per tenant
Move In Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move In Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move in property condition.
Email for showing request. pm@kimberlysre.com or Call/Txt to 805.458.2958

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Honda Avenue have any available units?
5319 Honda Avenue has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5319 Honda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Honda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Honda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascadero.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Honda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 Honda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 Honda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5319 Honda Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Atascadero 3 BedroomsAtascadero Apartments with Balcony
Atascadero Apartments with Garage
Atascadero Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAArroyo Grande, CALos Osos, CA
Pismo Beach, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity