5319 Honda Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cathedral ceilings make this condo, light, and bright with an open floor plan. Lots of storage. This is a multi-level 3 bedroom/2bath unit with loft area in addition to Living Room. 2 car garage with large Storage/Shop area. Indoor laundry area. Private deck off the living area. Available Now. Call/txt: 805.458.2985, pm@kimberlysre.com

Terms:

Year Lease, Available April 1, 2020

Rent $2075/mo

Security Deposit: $3,300

Tenant Pays all utilities-

No Pets.

Application Fee $45 per tenant

Move In Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move In Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move in property condition.

Email for showing request. pm@kimberlysre.com or Call/Txt to 805.458.2958