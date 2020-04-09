All apartments in Atascadero
7777 Del Rio Rd
Last updated April 9 2020

7777 Del Rio Rd

7777 Del Rio Road · (805) 769-6614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7777 Del Rio Road, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 310 sqft

Amenities

Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313

Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo.
Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.
Includes:
-Private entrance/patio with table and chairs and French door entry to studio
-Main living/sleeping room has wood floors, ceiling fan and view into pine and oak trees
-Granite counter top kitchen with full stainless refrigerator, stainless sink, wood cupboards and two burner propane stove top. (No oven. Tenant may arrange for their own microwave and/or toaster oven.)
-Full bathroom with granite counter, tub and shower
-Closet under stairway with extra storage room
-3 car detached garage has one dedicated parking space inside for tenant with garage door opener and full wall of shelving/storage space included.
-Electricity, water, propane and wifi included (no cable)
-Laundry available by appointment in landlord's attached garage
-Single occ, no pets, must have 3x rent income, proven history, good credit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237313
Property Id 237313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have any available units?
7777 Del Rio Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7777 Del Rio Rd have?
Some of 7777 Del Rio Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 Del Rio Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7777 Del Rio Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 Del Rio Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascadero.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7777 Del Rio Rd does offer parking.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have a pool?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have accessible units?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7777 Del Rio Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7777 Del Rio Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
