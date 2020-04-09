7777 Del Rio Rd

Amenities
Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313
Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo.
Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.
Includes:
-Private entrance/patio with table and chairs and French door entry to studio
-Main living/sleeping room has wood floors, ceiling fan and view into pine and oak trees
-Granite counter top kitchen with full stainless refrigerator, stainless sink, wood cupboards and two burner propane stove top. (No oven. Tenant may arrange for their own microwave and/or toaster oven.)
-Full bathroom with granite counter, tub and shower
-Closet under stairway with extra storage room
-3 car detached garage has one dedicated parking space inside for tenant with garage door opener and full wall of shelving/storage space included.
-Electricity, water, propane and wifi included (no cable)
-Laundry available by appointment in landlord's attached garage
-Single occ, no pets, must have 3x rent income, proven history, good credit
