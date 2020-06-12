/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Arroyo Grande
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1201 MANZANITA
1201 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 Manzanita Way - Large 2 Bedroom/2 and a half bath condo available for rent in the Arbors! Both bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms! Condo has a 2 car garage, an office space, a private patio and fenced back yard as well as an
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1221 SOUTHWOOD DR.
1221 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1221 Southwood Dr - Town house style condo with yard/patio area.Tenants are responsible for back yard care. Association take care of the front. Floors, bath and kitchen are updated. 1 pet considered with additional pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.