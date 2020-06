Amenities

509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find. The house has been impeccably maintained and is thoughtfully designed with tons of usable space. The long covered front porch welcomes you home as you enter into the first of two living rooms, both with easy maintenance laminate wood floors. Passing through the kitchen and dining room the second family room is slightly larger with a sliding glass door that leads to an amazingly private back yard. A large patio space offers plenty of room to enjoy outdoor living in the central coast weather, reach up and grab an avocado from your very own mature producing tree. A majestic oak towers over the green lawn and beyond the back fence the yard drops into the deep creek bed ravine - just on the other side is the famous Village of Arroyo Grande; walk across the swinging bridge and enjoy the shops and restaurants at your door-step. The two car garage is oversized with plenty of additional space for storage and hobbies. All of this at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the central coasts most coveted towns.



Gardener included



