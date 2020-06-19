All apartments in Arcata
Find more places like 955 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcata, CA
/
955 Spring Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

955 Spring Street

955 Spring Street · (707) 825-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcata
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

955 Spring Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 955 Spring Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Arcata House - Spacious house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors living room with fireplace, dining room, double car garage, washer and dryer, and fenced yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying. If you like the unit, please click on apply now and attach a copy of your ID, proof of income, and fee. If we do not receive all three items, we can not proceed with processing. If your application is approved, we will call you for a private appointment to see the inside.

(RLNE5831074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Spring Street have any available units?
955 Spring Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 955 Spring Street have?
Some of 955 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 955 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 955 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 955 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 955 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 955 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 955 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Arcata 3 BedroomsArcata Apartments with Garage
Arcata Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eureka, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity