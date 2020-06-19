955 Spring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Arcata House - Spacious house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors living room with fireplace, dining room, double car garage, washer and dryer, and fenced yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying. If you like the unit, please click on apply now and attach a copy of your ID, proof of income, and fee. If we do not receive all three items, we can not proceed with processing. If your application is approved, we will call you for a private appointment to see the inside.



(RLNE5831074)