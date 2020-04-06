All apartments in Arcata
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

4531 Valley West Blvd

4531 Valley West Boulevard · (707) 599-3434
Location

4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA 95521
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4531 Valley West Blvd · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata. This end unit, single story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and was just refurbished. Completely painted throughout with new flooring and fixtures in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a gas range, garbage disposal, new dishwasher, and dining area. Forced air heating throughout, with a wood stove in the large, living room. Detached, two car garage has a washer and dryer; there is a dedicated third parking space. The small back yard has a patio and opens onto a communal, green space.

This complex is quiet, made up of mostly homeowners, and has an active homeowner's association.
Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. A cat may be considered.
$1650/mo with a $2400 security deposit.
Call Sherilyn at 707-599-3434 for more information or a showing.
Complete Property Management
DRE license # 01914534
cpmhumboldtrentals.com

(RLNE4606884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

