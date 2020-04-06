4531 Valley West Blvd

Amenities

$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata. This end unit, single story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and was just refurbished. Completely painted throughout with new flooring and fixtures in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a gas range, garbage disposal, new dishwasher, and dining area. Forced air heating throughout, with a wood stove in the large, living room. Detached, two car garage has a washer and dryer; there is a dedicated third parking space. The small back yard has a patio and opens onto a communal, green space.



This complex is quiet, made up of mostly homeowners, and has an active homeowner's association.

Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. A cat may be considered.

$1650/mo with a $2400 security deposit.

Call Sherilyn at 707-599-3434 for more information or a showing.

Complete Property Management

DRE license # 01914534

cpmhumboldtrentals.com



