Anderson, CA
3710 Fairgrounds Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3710 Fairgrounds Dr

3710 Fairgrounds Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Fairgrounds Dr, Anderson, CA 96007

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)*

This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home. This home has been completely remodeled and features new dual pane windows, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures and much more.

The living room has an open floor concept that leads into the kitchen and to the right of the living room you are met with a barn door that leads into the bedroom. The bedroom has a built in storage cabinet and a beautiful brand new ceiling.

The bathroom has a brand new light grey vanity and brand new walk-in shower that has been newly tiled.

This home also comes with a detached 1 car garage with an automatic opener. Here is where you can also find the washer and dryer hookups. The garage leads out to the large fenced back yard which can also be used to store an RV (40 amp)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have any available units?
3710 Fairgrounds Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anderson, CA.
What amenities does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have?
Some of 3710 Fairgrounds Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Fairgrounds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Fairgrounds Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Fairgrounds Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr offers parking.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have a pool?
No, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have accessible units?
No, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Fairgrounds Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Fairgrounds Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
