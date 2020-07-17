3710 Fairgrounds Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)*



This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home. This home has been completely remodeled and features new dual pane windows, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures and much more.



The living room has an open floor concept that leads into the kitchen and to the right of the living room you are met with a barn door that leads into the bedroom. The bedroom has a built in storage cabinet and a beautiful brand new ceiling.



The bathroom has a brand new light grey vanity and brand new walk-in shower that has been newly tiled.



This home also comes with a detached 1 car garage with an automatic opener. Here is where you can also find the washer and dryer hookups. The garage leads out to the large fenced back yard which can also be used to store an RV (40 amp)



