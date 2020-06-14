Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:37 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA with garage

Anderson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3414 Riverside Dr.
3414 Riverside Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
3414 Riverside Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saratoga
1 Unit Available
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
536 Teakwood Dr.
536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2139 Vienna Way
2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
2139 Vienna Way Available 06/14/20 Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 14th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
21789 Seven Lakes Ln.
21789 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
21789 Seven Lakes Ln. Beautiful property and home on a small private lake. Private & Gated. - This is a fantastic property in the country. So many great features starting with the fact that it is gated and fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enterprise
1 Unit Available
915 De Moll Dr.
915 De Moll Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
BACK ON MARKET - Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3059 Sinaloa Trail
3059 Sinaloa Trail, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
3059 Sinaloa Trail Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Condo on East Side of Town - This home is gorgeous and has all the upgrades! Downstairs has an open floor plan with the living room kitchen, and half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
2941 Shadowbrook Ln
2941 Shadow Brook Ln, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,029
2941 Shadowbrook Ln Available 07/27/20 4 BED/2 BATH HOME - WITH A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD VIEW - *Property is still occupied.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1599 Lavendar Way
1599 Lavender Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1346 sqft
1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Heights
1 Unit Available
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1
200 Ridgetop Drive, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1 Available 06/28/20 200 Ridgetop Drive #1 - Condo off of Hilltop - This is a fantastic condo-style unit located on Hilltop. This puts you just a few minutes from shopping and services. 6-7 Minutes from BSSM and Simpson.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1359 A Browning Street
1359 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1359 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1329 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Anderson, CA

Anderson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

