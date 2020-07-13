/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
11 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 07/15/20 Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
Results within 10 miles of Agoura Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
West Hills
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,678
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
23101 Lanark Street
23101 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
528 sqft
Beautiful West Hills guest house! This unit has it all private entrance, private yard, kitchen, laundry, bathroom. Plenty of parking on the street. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
7750 ETON AVE B
7750 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 231687 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 Newly Renovated 1 bed 1 bath Stainless Appliances Laminate floor Quartz Counter Apply at
