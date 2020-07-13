/
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Rancho del Lago
13798 E Fiery Dawn Dr
13798 Fiery Dawn Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1706 sqft
RANCHO DEL LAGO - 3BDS - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Gated Rancho Del Lago. Available July 1 at $1650 per month. CORNER LOT! Walk into this wonderful home with lots of windows for natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Vail Vista Estates
13605 E. Windy Way
13605 E Windy Way, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Rare find for 4/2 with 3 car garage in Vail on an Acre lot! - Rare find for this 4/2 with 3 car garage in desirable Vail! Spacious floorplan offering formal living/formal dining rooms, dual sliding glass doors, bay windows.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Rancho del Lago
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Vail
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
The Academy Village
13814 E Langtry Lane
13814 East Langtree Lane, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms - 2 Baths in Acadamy Village - 55+ Community - OVER 55! BRAND NEW! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
New Tucson West
293 South Princess Erica Drive
293 South Princess Erica Drive, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2575 sqft
Please visit our website: www.cobbpropertymangement.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Santa Rita Ranch
17033 S. Mesa Shadows Drive
17033 S Mesa Shadows Drive, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2901 sqft
Great 4/2 with huge loft in Vail/Corona De Tucson - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Santa Rita Ranch II. Fantastic 2 story - 4 bedroom/3 bath home with all of the extras.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
Rita Ranch
10189 E. DESERT SKYLINE WAY
10189 East Desert Skyline Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1765 sqft
** RITA RANCH ** AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 ** 1765 SQ FT, A/C, UPGRADED APPLIANCES - STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LOFT DEN AREA W/BUILT IN DESK, WROUGHT IRON ON WINDOWS & FRONT DOOR, LAUNDRY ROOM, COVERED PATIO, FENCED
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
Rita Ranch
10223 East Calle Pueblo Estrella
10223 East Calle Pueblo Estrella, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1929 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house so spacious it will accommodate all your needs! From the complete wood flooring, fireplace in great room AND master bedroom, gorgeous bath and walk in shower and a backyard perfect for events, this home has it all.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Rita Ranch
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Rita Ranch
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Rita Ranch
8549 S. Camino Bengala
8549 South Camino Bengala, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1735 sqft
8549 S. Camino Bengala Available 08/15/20 Attractive 3 Bed. 2 Ba. Home In Rita Ranch Available in August - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF AUGUST. This attractive & comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rita Ranch is a must see.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
Rita Ranch
11373 East Squash Blossom Loop
11373 East Squash Blossom Loop, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2078131?source=marketing Built 2015.4 bed 2 bath house located in Mountain Vail Estates.
Results within 10 miles of Vail
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Halcyon Acres
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
La Estancia De Tucson
6596 E Via Pampas Morenas
6596 East via Pampas Morenas, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1870 sqft
Appealing 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths - This rental consists of 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the La Estancia De Tucson subdivision. I can start showing on it June 29. The rental will be available for move-in on July 10.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
6962 E Cactus Patch Way
6962 East Cactus Patch Way, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
6962 E Cactus Patch Way Available 08/10/20 Country Cozy and Close to the City - Enjoy this Manufactored Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, family room. Two storage sheds and a VERY large workshop / garage. This home is country perfect with pens for animals.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
Groves Lincoln Park
7531 E Poinciana Dr
7531 East Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1291 sqft
Wonderful 4bed/2bath conveniently located on the East side! Spacious Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and dining area! Master includes bathroom with walk-in shower.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Rolling Hills
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1
2515 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1 Available 04/10/20 East Side Rental - Available in April! Convenient location off Golf Links and Pantano, split design with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a spacious duplex.