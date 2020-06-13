Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

48 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ

Last updated June 13
$
3 Units Available
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$540
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Somerton
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
675 sqft
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
Eldorado Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3655 W. 22nd Pl. Bldg. 1 Unit C
3655 22nd Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Fully Furnished- Like New Town Home - Don"t want to bother with purchasing furniture? Having it delivered? Moving it? Well here is your chance to rent a fully furnished, stylish, townhome in a desirable location! Three spacious bedrooms, two and

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
La Quinta at Barkley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4573 W. La Quinta Loop
4573 West La Quinta Loop, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1662 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL IN LA QUINTA! - Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath home in La Quinta. This home is available only for a 6 month lease. Located in a gated subdivision with access to the clubhouse and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
Sierra Sunset
1 Unit Available
4879 W 21 PL
4879 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
FANTASTIC LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME! RECENTLY COMPLETELY UPDATED - NEWER CABINETS BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 5 BURNER RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2136 S 14 AVE
2136 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
Ponderosa Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....

1 of 8

Last updated May 14
Cibola Heights
1 Unit Available
2136 S 44th Dr
2136 44th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
CIBOLA HEIGHTS - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cibola Heights. Centrally Located, Nice Size backyard. Pets may be okay upon approval and Pet Fee. For addl details, and to schedule a showing contact Hailey Caragata @928-376-4500. (RLNE2524289)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
Yuma Corona
1 Unit Available
785 W 37 ST
785 West 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Recently painted and carpeting installed. Call our office today for your private showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13
Westridge Estates
1 Unit Available
2657 S LAS PALMAS VISTA AVE
2657 South Las Palmas Vista Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two Weeks Free Rent! Call our office today for details!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3780 S 4 AVE
3780 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$4,800
Very nice office space for rent! This suite offers a locked in lobby with a guest bathroom and window to the receptionist area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2260 S 4 AVE
2260 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$415
Office space for rent!! Citrus Plaza offers multiple office spaces and is all inclusive. Water, Sewer, Trash and Electric all are included in the rent. No triple net!! Offices that are available are listed below @ 1.55 per square foot.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2244 S AVE A
2244 South Avenue a, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$2,500
3000 square feet, fully furnished shared medical office. Shared Front Desk and Waiting Room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
United Plaza Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1025 W 24 ST
1025 West 24th Street, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$2,000
1511 square foot medical office space available with 5 exam rooms with cabinets and sinks, 1 office with 1/2 bath, reception area, office area with built-in desks and file room and additional 1/2 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
Atmar
1 Unit Available
2045 11 AVE
2045 South 11th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2160 S DEL VALLE WY
2160 South Del Valle Way, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Furnished 2 bed 2 ba 2 car townhouse in the center of town close to the hospital. Beautiful floors, new black appliances, flat cook top, step down family room with fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10
Villa Hermosa
1 Unit Available
2549 W 21 PL
2549 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Great rental in close distance to schools and Dairy Queen!! Clean home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with hobby room off of dining area. 2 car attached garage. Available April 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Somerton

1 of 29

Last updated June 13
Country Roads Rv Village
1 Unit Available
5707 E. 32nd St. #316
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7051 E. 37th Street
7051 E 37th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
New, Never Lived in Home for Rent - Property Id: 231204 Please Call Nikki Or Khrysa for more information 928-782-3072 ...Beautiful cozy corner home . Home comes with upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout home .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7291 E 39th Street
7291 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Desert Sky Condo - This beautiful new townhome in Desert Sky offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a laundry room and a 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Rancho Serreno
1 Unit Available
3592 W 12 PL
3592 W 12th Pl, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
4 bdrm 2 bath home in Ranch Sereno! Gorgeous well cared for home featuring Tile wood plank flooring, high elevated ceilings, great kitchen with breakfast bar & nice appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13
Bienestar Estates
1 Unit Available
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,322
760 sqft
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Tillman Estates
1 Unit Available
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13
Ironwood Amended
1 Unit Available
2776 AVE 2 1/2 E
2776 South Avenue 2 1/2 East, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1105 sqft
Ready for immediate move in! 3 bed/1.5 bath - tile throughout! Close to schools, shopping, fair grounds and more!
City GuideSomerton
Somerton has been recognized, both regionally and nationally, for its efforts toward becoming a "Green City."

Somerton, AZ, was one of the first cities in this region of the country to introduce a citywide recycling program. In addition, the city supports several solar energy systems throughout the town. Maybe the desert location has something to do with it, but Somerton is a city that prides itself on quality of life for its residents. With deep Native American and Mexican histories, Somerton is a place that seems to hold on to the important values of caring for the earth and its people in healthy and sustainable ways.

Moving to Somerton

Somerton is about 10 miles southwest of Yuma, right on Arizona's border with California at the Colorado River. The border with Mexico is about 10 miles to the south. Life here is heavily influenced by its location with a vibrant Mexican history shown by the many festivals held throughout the year in Somerton.

Finding a rental in Somerton is not too difficult. There are no bad times of year to start looking here. August and September can be pretty warm -- into the 100s -- but a little air conditioning gets you through. And, as the locals say, it's a dry heat! You will need to be ready to come up with deposits, of course: generally first month's rent and a security deposit.

Once you find a place that you like, don't be afraid to negotiate a little for a good deal. If you have good credit or a good payment history, landlords are more willing to make concessions such as renting with all bills paid or reducing the security deposit.

Neighborhoods of Somerton

Somerton occupies about 1.3 square miles and is a well-planned city of neighborhoods. Coming in from Yuma on Highway 95, the city can be divided into northern and southern areas.

North of Highway 95: You'll find several residential communities between Highway 95 and Jefferson Street including Somerton Townsite, Company Addition to Somerton Townsite, Camarillo Estates, Miller, Rivera Estates and Somerton Villa. This area also has a couple of local parks: Perricone Park and Council Avenue Park. North of Jefferson Street you'll find the areas of Amistad Estates, Johnson of Somerton, Las Haciendas, Vargas Estates, and Veranda Estates.

Highway 95 Corridor: This is a great place to find apartment complexes in Somerton to call home, as there are several clustered on this main road. Studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments are common here, and you are within walking distance of essentials.

South of Highway 95: Down to Garvin Avenue, there are the areas of Sunset Estates, Lozanos, Parkway, Somerton Gardens, Desert Valley Estates, Palo Verde Gardens, Zocalo Gardens, and Santa Clara. There are two local parks -- Main Street Park and Joe Munoz Park -- for enjoying the Arizona sunshine. From Garvin Avenue south to the town line at West 17th Street, you'll find the neighborhoods of Las Estrellas, Valle Sereno Estates, and Valle Del Sol.

Living in Somerton

Somerton takes care of its citizens and provides many activities to keep people active and connected. The city operates a community center, a town swimming pool, a senior center, as well as a youth center.

The biggest event of the year is the Somerton Tamale Festival. Over 30,000 people invade this little city each December to celebrate cultural diversity and the area's Mexican heritage.

In addition to its Mexican heritage, Somerton is also the native land of the Cocopah. This Native American tribe has built many opportunities for economic growth in the area with the Cocopah Casino, the Cocopah Resort and Conference Center, a golf course, RV resort, and the Cocopah Museum. There is even a Wild River Family Entertainment Center and the Cocopah Speedway that has races on Saturday nights and is up-and-coming as a motor sports destination.

At first glance, Somerton may seem way out there, but this community -- with its lack of traffic jams, low crime, and events and entertainment for the whole family -- is a great choice when looking for your next apartment rental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Somerton?
The average rent price for Somerton rentals listed on Apartment List is $550.
What cities do people live in to commute to Somerton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Somerton from include Yuma, and Fortuna Foothills.

