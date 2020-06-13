48 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ

Moving to Somerton

Somerton is about 10 miles southwest of Yuma, right on Arizona's border with California at the Colorado River. The border with Mexico is about 10 miles to the south. Life here is heavily influenced by its location with a vibrant Mexican history shown by the many festivals held throughout the year in Somerton.

Finding a rental in Somerton is not too difficult. There are no bad times of year to start looking here. August and September can be pretty warm -- into the 100s -- but a little air conditioning gets you through. And, as the locals say, it's a dry heat! You will need to be ready to come up with deposits, of course: generally first month's rent and a security deposit.

Once you find a place that you like, don't be afraid to negotiate a little for a good deal. If you have good credit or a good payment history, landlords are more willing to make concessions such as renting with all bills paid or reducing the security deposit.