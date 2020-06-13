48 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ📍
Somerton, AZ, was one of the first cities in this region of the country to introduce a citywide recycling program. In addition, the city supports several solar energy systems throughout the town. Maybe the desert location has something to do with it, but Somerton is a city that prides itself on quality of life for its residents. With deep Native American and Mexican histories, Somerton is a place that seems to hold on to the important values of caring for the earth and its people in healthy and sustainable ways.
Somerton is about 10 miles southwest of Yuma, right on Arizona's border with California at the Colorado River. The border with Mexico is about 10 miles to the south. Life here is heavily influenced by its location with a vibrant Mexican history shown by the many festivals held throughout the year in Somerton.
Finding a rental in Somerton is not too difficult. There are no bad times of year to start looking here. August and September can be pretty warm -- into the 100s -- but a little air conditioning gets you through. And, as the locals say, it's a dry heat! You will need to be ready to come up with deposits, of course: generally first month's rent and a security deposit.
Once you find a place that you like, don't be afraid to negotiate a little for a good deal. If you have good credit or a good payment history, landlords are more willing to make concessions such as renting with all bills paid or reducing the security deposit.
Somerton occupies about 1.3 square miles and is a well-planned city of neighborhoods. Coming in from Yuma on Highway 95, the city can be divided into northern and southern areas.
North of Highway 95: You'll find several residential communities between Highway 95 and Jefferson Street including Somerton Townsite, Company Addition to Somerton Townsite, Camarillo Estates, Miller, Rivera Estates and Somerton Villa. This area also has a couple of local parks: Perricone Park and Council Avenue Park. North of Jefferson Street you'll find the areas of Amistad Estates, Johnson of Somerton, Las Haciendas, Vargas Estates, and Veranda Estates.
Highway 95 Corridor: This is a great place to find apartment complexes in Somerton to call home, as there are several clustered on this main road. Studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments are common here, and you are within walking distance of essentials.
South of Highway 95: Down to Garvin Avenue, there are the areas of Sunset Estates, Lozanos, Parkway, Somerton Gardens, Desert Valley Estates, Palo Verde Gardens, Zocalo Gardens, and Santa Clara. There are two local parks -- Main Street Park and Joe Munoz Park -- for enjoying the Arizona sunshine. From Garvin Avenue south to the town line at West 17th Street, you'll find the neighborhoods of Las Estrellas, Valle Sereno Estates, and Valle Del Sol.
Somerton takes care of its citizens and provides many activities to keep people active and connected. The city operates a community center, a town swimming pool, a senior center, as well as a youth center.
The biggest event of the year is the Somerton Tamale Festival. Over 30,000 people invade this little city each December to celebrate cultural diversity and the area's Mexican heritage.
In addition to its Mexican heritage, Somerton is also the native land of the Cocopah. This Native American tribe has built many opportunities for economic growth in the area with the Cocopah Casino, the Cocopah Resort and Conference Center, a golf course, RV resort, and the Cocopah Museum. There is even a Wild River Family Entertainment Center and the Cocopah Speedway that has races on Saturday nights and is up-and-coming as a motor sports destination.
At first glance, Somerton may seem way out there, but this community -- with its lack of traffic jams, low crime, and events and entertainment for the whole family -- is a great choice when looking for your next apartment rental.