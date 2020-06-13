Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sierra Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
58 Peterson St
58 Peterson St, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
58 Peterson St Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, Den, 1 Bath home close to Fort Huachuca - New Paint and Flooring! - Available July 15th....

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C
4409 Plaza Vis, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th.......

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5341 Cedar Springs
5341 Cedar Springs Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1461 sqft
3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Terra Dr
100 Terra Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C - Available NOW....

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5130 Calle Vieja
5130 Calle Vieja, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1657 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.

1 of 32

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
993 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....

1 of 15

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1362 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.

1 of 8

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
580 North Avenue
580 North Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with tile floors throughout. This home is cooled by AC and has ceiling fans. Enclosed back yard. Water is included in rent. Owner/Agent A pet will be considered with additional deposit. 1% rent on top of rent.

1 of 26

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1597 Braddock Drive
1597 Braddock Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED 4BR JR. EXECUTIVE HOME. GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5160 Clearview
5160 E Clearview Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Remodeled Manufactured Home -Country Living - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen gas range, desk and looks of counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6104 S. Montanas De Suenos
6104 S Montanas de Suenos, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1681 sqft
3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. home in Hereford, AZ - This 3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. manufactured home in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sierra Vista, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sierra Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

