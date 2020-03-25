All apartments in Sierra Vista
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B

4170 Plaza Oro Loma · (520) 458-4388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th..... Cozy Condo features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, Central A/C, Washer & Dryer included, Pergo Floors, stove, refrigerator, large private patio and covered parking! Centrally located with community Pool.

Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.

Directions: HW 92 South, Left of Foothills, Right on Paseo San Luis, Right on Paseo Oro Loma to end of street.
Building on Left side of cul de sac.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2532758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have any available units?
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have?
Some of 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B has a pool.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B has units with air conditioning.
