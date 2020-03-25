Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th..... Cozy Condo features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, Central A/C, Washer & Dryer included, Pergo Floors, stove, refrigerator, large private patio and covered parking! Centrally located with community Pool.



Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.



Directions: HW 92 South, Left of Foothills, Right on Paseo San Luis, Right on Paseo Oro Loma to end of street.

Building on Left side of cul de sac.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2532758)