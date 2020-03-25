All apartments in Sierra Vista
2140 Taos Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:50 PM

2140 Taos Drive

2140 Taos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Taos Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A bright home with 3rd bedroom or den, two car garage and finished shed for extra toys or tinkering. Enjoy mountain views from the covered patio, shade from mature trees and be the envy of the neighborhood with the beautiful landscaping in front yard. If you have to leave this lovely spot, Avenida Cochise connects quickly to any part of town.

Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. You can schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or make application online there as well.

Contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management for more details or to schedule an agent-assisted showing at our 24-hour rental hotline 520-395-9995. During normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) you can reach available PM staff at 520-458-1911.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Taos Drive have any available units?
2140 Taos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Is 2140 Taos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Taos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Taos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Taos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Vista.
Does 2140 Taos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Taos Drive offers parking.
Does 2140 Taos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Taos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Taos Drive have a pool?
No, 2140 Taos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Taos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2140 Taos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Taos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Taos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Taos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 Taos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
