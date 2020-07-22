Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sierra Vista Southeast apartments offer parking options, either outside in a co... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6977 S Ranch Rd
6977 S Ranch Rd, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
New home on over four acres - All new four bedrooms, two baths new awning along the back side with two car garage. (RLNE5977181)

1 Unit Available
8099 S. Geoffrion Street
8099 S Geoffrion St, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2539 sqft
5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft. on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ - This 5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft.home on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista Southeast

1 Unit Available
2656 Player Ave
2656 Player Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2070 sqft
Gorgeous backyard with golf course view! - Enjoy the beautiful view of the golf course! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in PDS Country Club.

1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.

1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista Southeast
Verified

15 Units Available
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.

1 Unit Available
1072 Escondido
1072 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Chaparral Village North - Tile flooring throughout the house. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Cooled by A/C. 2 Car Attached garage. Fenced backyard includes a covered patio. Pets considered with an additional deposit.

1 Unit Available
426 Andrea Doria Ave
426 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
426 Andrea Doria Ave Available 09/11/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Large Fenced Yard! - Available September 11th....Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home.

1 Unit Available
2848 GLENGARRY Way
2848 Glengarry Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1447 sqft
VERY NICE HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WINTERHAVEN! This ACTIVE ADULT (55+) Community offers many amenities for LEISURE LIVING.. Has 2 Clubhouses, Pools, Spa, Shuffle Board, Gym, Fitness Classes, BBQ area & lot's of activities.

1 Unit Available
1482 Bonnie View Place
1482 Bonnie View Pl, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1655 sqft
Impeccably maintained 4/2 split plan with 2 car garage at end of cul de sac. A/C and recirculating air system. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances in open concept living/dining area.

1 Unit Available
3220 Ridge Crest Street
3220 Ridge Crest St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1785 sqft
3/2 Split plan and pictures do not do this home justice. Beautifully maintained with tile floors from entry to dining area and kitchen. Double sided fireplace offers architectural interest and efficient heating.

1 Unit Available
581 Temple Drive
581 Temple Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2178 sqft
Superb home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath split plan with extra room off of family room. Den can be 4th bdrm, w/bay window. Great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space plus a double oven. Spacious bedrooms all have bay windows.

1 Unit Available
1048 Escondido Drive
1048 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1363 sqft
A conveniently located three bedroom, two baths home with attached two-car garage. Kitchen with pantry closet, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans and A/C. Master bedroom features walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
2618 Rising Moon Way
2618 Rising Moon Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1911 sqft
Upscale home with three car garage and 4 bedrooms. Tucked away, with beautiful views and easy access to Sierra Vista. Take advantage of the nearby Country Club Fitness Loop. Enjoy family gatherings indoors and year round time in the rear yard.

1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....

1 Unit Available
435 Via Luna
435 Via Luna, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
This 3BR/2BA/2CG home is centrally located in Sierra Vista, AZ minutes from Ft. Huachuca, shopping and schools. The home has central A/C, a wood-burning fireplace and hard surface floors - no carpet. Large, fenced back yard with lots of rose bushes.

1 Unit Available
1597 Braddock Drive
1597 Braddock Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED 4BR JR. EXECUTIVE HOME. GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
City Guide for Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Did you know? Sierra Vista Southeast is "The Hummingbird Capital of the U.S." Due to its climate, location, and proximity to Mexico, this area draws tons of exotic birds: including hummingbirds, trogons, flycatchers and warblers. If you want to see some beautiful, fine-feathered friends, than Sierra Vista Southeast is definitely an area that you'll want to check out!

Located way, way south in Arizona (about as south as you can go before you're not in Arizona anymore) is Sierra Vista Southeast, a stunningly beautiful place that's known for its scenery and wildlife. Today, people associate Sierra Vista Southeast with physical beauty, but the area also has a rich history. This area, located in Cochise County, is named for a chief of the Apache, who led his tribe with integrity and gained the respect of both Native Americans and Europeans during his life. Sierra Vista Southeast is also where the Chiricahua National Monument is, a place where the Apache lived and which they deemed important spiritually. Sierra Vista today is a vibrant and beautiful place, where people come from all over to take in the natural beauty, visit the sites, and also to live in a peaceful and calming western neighborhood. If you're looking for somewhere with warm, beautiful weather all year where you can spend time outside and also live a peaceful life, Sierra Vista Southeast might be just the place for you to look for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sierra Vista Southeast apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

