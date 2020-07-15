Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sierra vista southeast
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often c... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3463 Choctaw
3463 E Choctaw Dr, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2144 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with a den/office - Beautiful house with four bedrooms + office/den. Large master bedroom w/crown molding, door to patio & updated bath. Very huge laundry room w/plenty of room for hobbies & built in ironing board.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5715 White Oak
5715 S White Oak Ln, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1568 sqft
Country Living - Split floor plan, three bedrooms, and two full baths. This manufactured home sits on an acre lot and has a family room and large living room. Washer and dryer hook-ups No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906114)
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista Southeast

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2186 sqft
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.

1 of 26

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 19 at 09:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1362 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.

1 of 23

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4181 Rocky Mountain Way Way
4181 Rocky Mountain Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1429 sqft
Large newer home, Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, Manhattan Glass backsplash with under cabinet lights, bay window, additional tile floor, open floor plan-great use of space.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista Southeast
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2152 Valley Sage St
2152 Valley Sage St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
2152 Valley Sage St Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C - Available December 6th....

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2140 Taos Drive
2140 Taos Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
A bright home with 3rd bedroom or den, two car garage and finished shed for extra toys or tinkering.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
581 Temple Drive
581 Temple Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2178 sqft
Superb home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath split plan with extra room off of family room. Den can be 4th bdrm, w/bay window. Great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space plus a double oven. Spacious bedrooms all have bay windows.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.

1 of 32

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Via Cerrito
2106 Via Cerrito, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
2106 Via Cerrito Available 09/01/20 Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, A/C, Fenced Yard - Available September 1st....

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 Ridge Crest Street
3220 Ridge Crest St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1785 sqft
3/2 Split plan and pictures do not do this home justice. Beautifully maintained with tile floors from entry to dining area and kitchen. Double sided fireplace offers architectural interest and efficient heating.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2848 GLENGARRY Way
2848 Glengarry Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1447 sqft
VERY NICE HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WINTERHAVEN! This ACTIVE ADULT (55+) Community offers many amenities for LEISURE LIVING.. Has 2 Clubhouses, Pools, Spa, Shuffle Board, Gym, Fitness Classes, BBQ area & lot's of activities.
City Guide for Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Did you know? Sierra Vista Southeast is "The Hummingbird Capital of the U.S." Due to its climate, location, and proximity to Mexico, this area draws tons of exotic birds: including hummingbirds, trogons, flycatchers and warblers. If you want to see some beautiful, fine-feathered friends, than Sierra Vista Southeast is definitely an area that you'll want to check out!

Located way, way south in Arizona (about as south as you can go before you're not in Arizona anymore) is Sierra Vista Southeast, a stunningly beautiful place that's known for its scenery and wildlife. Today, people associate Sierra Vista Southeast with physical beauty, but the area also has a rich history. This area, located in Cochise County, is named for a chief of the Apache, who led his tribe with integrity and gained the respect of both Native Americans and Europeans during his life. Sierra Vista Southeast is also where the Chiricahua National Monument is, a place where the Apache lived and which they deemed important spiritually. Sierra Vista today is a vibrant and beautiful place, where people come from all over to take in the natural beauty, visit the sites, and also to live in a peaceful and calming western neighborhood. If you're looking for somewhere with warm, beautiful weather all year where you can spend time outside and also live a peaceful life, Sierra Vista Southeast might be just the place for you to look for places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sierra Vista Southeast renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sierra Vista Southeast Apartments with BalconiesSierra Vista Southeast Apartments with Garages
Sierra Vista Southeast Apartments with ParkingSierra Vista Southeast Dog Friendly Apartments
Sierra Vista Southeast Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZBisbee, AZ
Sahuarita, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College