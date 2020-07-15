116 S Avenue A

Amenities
Great San Manuel Location at S Ave A. and E 7th St. Lovely 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house, equipped with a kitchen that includes tiled flooring, a refrigerator and a gas range oven, the unit also includes tiled living room, and carpet in both bedrooms, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a porch, with a large and fenced backyard backed to the desert. The unit is close to San Manuel Airport, this beautiful unit is ideal for a nature lover, quiet, calm, close to San Pedro Valley Pizza Co, La Casita Café, Mel's Drive Inn, 7 Sky Motel, Salt N Pepper convenience store,
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5928521)