All apartments in San Manuel
Find more places like 116 S Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Manuel, AZ
/
116 S Avenue A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

116 S Avenue A

116 South Avenue a · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 South Avenue a, San Manuel, AZ 85631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great San Manuel Location at S Ave A. and E 7th St. Lovely 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house, equipped with a kitchen that includes tiled flooring, a refrigerator and a gas range oven, the unit also includes tiled living room, and carpet in both bedrooms, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a porch, with a large and fenced backyard backed to the desert. The unit is close to San Manuel Airport, this beautiful unit is ideal for a nature lover, quiet, calm, close to San Pedro Valley Pizza Co, La Casita Café, Mel's Drive Inn, 7 Sky Motel, Salt N Pepper convenience store,

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5928521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 S Avenue A have any available units?
116 S Avenue A has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 S Avenue A have?
Some of 116 S Avenue A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 S Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
116 S Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 S Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 116 S Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Manuel.
Does 116 S Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 116 S Avenue A offers parking.
Does 116 S Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 S Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 S Avenue A have a pool?
No, 116 S Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 116 S Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 116 S Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 116 S Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 S Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 S Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 S Avenue A has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 S Avenue A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity