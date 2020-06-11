1939 E SAN LUIS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car garage, rear patio, and RV gate for flat bed trailers or toy hauler.The house is located in a great location for those looking to travel to Mexico for day trips, business in the border or work related visits to the area, all while having the reassurance of safe and secure stay and parking. The house is a single bedroom home but has all the amenities necessary to keep you comfortable and meet the needs of a temporary home. Toiletries are provided. Complimentary coffee, creamer, sugar, zero calorie sweetener are provided.