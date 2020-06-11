All apartments in San Luis
Find more places like 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis, AZ
/
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 PM

1939 E SAN LUIS Lane

1939 San Luis Lane · (480) 252-9282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ 85349
Bienestar Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,322

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car garage, rear patio, and RV gate for flat bed trailers or toy hauler.The house is located in a great location for those looking to travel to Mexico for day trips, business in the border or work related visits to the area, all while having the reassurance of safe and secure stay and parking. The house is a single bedroom home but has all the amenities necessary to keep you comfortable and meet the needs of a temporary home. Toiletries are provided. Complimentary coffee, creamer, sugar, zero calorie sweetener are provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have any available units?
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane has a unit available for $2,322 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have?
Some of 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does offer parking.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have a pool?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have accessible units?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1939 E SAN LUIS Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yuma, AZSomerton, AZ
Fortuna Foothills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity