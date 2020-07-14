91 West Calle Priscal

Amenities

Newly professionally remodeled, wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable community of Rancho Sahuarita. This home features a recently upgraded kitchen with beautiful new granite, stainless under mount sink and faucet, newly painted cabinetry and new stainless appliances.



Great layout with open floor plan. Newer paint plus carpet and both bedrooms have been upgraded including the master with painted cab's and new lighting plus the guest bath with painted cab's. Private backyard with covered rear patio.



Enjoy all the community amenities in this family-friendly neighborhood featuring community pools, spas, parks, a splash pad, rec center and nearby shopping.