All apartments in Sahuarita
Find more places like 91 West Calle Priscal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
91 West Calle Priscal
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

91 West Calle Priscal

91 West Calle Priscal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sahuarita
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

91 West Calle Priscal, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Newly professionally remodeled, wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable community of Rancho Sahuarita. This home features a recently upgraded kitchen with beautiful new granite, stainless under mount sink and faucet, newly painted cabinetry and new stainless appliances.

Great layout with open floor plan. Newer paint plus carpet and both bedrooms have been upgraded including the master with painted cab's and new lighting plus the guest bath with painted cab's. Private backyard with covered rear patio.

Enjoy all the community amenities in this family-friendly neighborhood featuring community pools, spas, parks, a splash pad, rec center and nearby shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 West Calle Priscal have any available units?
91 West Calle Priscal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sahuarita, AZ.
What amenities does 91 West Calle Priscal have?
Some of 91 West Calle Priscal's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 West Calle Priscal currently offering any rent specials?
91 West Calle Priscal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 West Calle Priscal pet-friendly?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sahuarita.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal offer parking?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal does not offer parking.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal have a pool?
Yes, 91 West Calle Priscal has a pool.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal have accessible units?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal does not have accessible units.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 West Calle Priscal have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 West Calle Priscal does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sahuarita 2 BedroomsSahuarita 3 Bedrooms
Sahuarita Apartments with ParkingSahuarita Apartments with Pools
Sahuarita Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZ
Corona de Tucson, AZFlowing Wells, AZGreen Valley, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College