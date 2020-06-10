718 W Calle Capotasto

Amenities

Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office. This home features an open floor plan with tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a covered patio and low care maintenance, so you can enjoy more time doing all the activates this community has to offer. Whether you want to relax by the pools/spas, play basketball, or take a stroll along the walking paths, this community has it all!Please contact the office to schedule a showing. This home will be available for occupancy on July 10th. The rental rate is $1,450 per month