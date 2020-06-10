All apartments in Sahuarita
Sahuarita, AZ
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 W Calle Capotasto

718 West Calle Capotasto · (520) 582-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office. This home features an open floor plan with tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a covered patio and low care maintenance, so you can enjoy more time doing all the activates this community has to offer. Whether you want to relax by the pools/spas, play basketball, or take a stroll along the walking paths, this community has it all!Please contact the office to schedule a showing. This home will be available for occupancy on July 10th. The rental rate is $1,450 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have any available units?
718 W Calle Capotasto has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 W Calle Capotasto have?
Some of 718 W Calle Capotasto's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 W Calle Capotasto currently offering any rent specials?
718 W Calle Capotasto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 W Calle Capotasto pet-friendly?
No, 718 W Calle Capotasto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sahuarita.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto offer parking?
No, 718 W Calle Capotasto does not offer parking.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 W Calle Capotasto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have a pool?
Yes, 718 W Calle Capotasto has a pool.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have accessible units?
No, 718 W Calle Capotasto does not have accessible units.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 W Calle Capotasto has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 W Calle Capotasto have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 W Calle Capotasto does not have units with air conditioning.
