Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
2528 North Avenida Mena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

2528 North Avenida Mena

2528 North Avenenida Mena · (520) 775-0688
Location

2528 North Avenenida Mena, Sahuarita, AZ 85614
La Joya Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom Looking 1 Story 1735 sf Home in Sahuarita~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and more! Located in Desirable La Joya Verde with no neighbors behind and on one side of the home. Granite Counter tops, Formal Living and Dining with Eat in Kitchen and separate Family Room. Large Back Yard with Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer and Cute Decorator Touches Throughout. This home is on a Rently lock box so no need to wait for an appointment just register with Rently and go see it at a time that works for you. All application instructions and rental criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have any available units?
2528 North Avenida Mena has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2528 North Avenida Mena have?
Some of 2528 North Avenida Mena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 North Avenida Mena currently offering any rent specials?
2528 North Avenida Mena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 North Avenida Mena pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 North Avenida Mena is pet friendly.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena offer parking?
Yes, 2528 North Avenida Mena offers parking.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 North Avenida Mena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have a pool?
No, 2528 North Avenida Mena does not have a pool.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have accessible units?
No, 2528 North Avenida Mena does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 North Avenida Mena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 North Avenida Mena have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 North Avenida Mena does not have units with air conditioning.
