Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:54 AM

14446 S Via Del Moro

14446 South via Del Moro · (520) 977-9693
Location

14446 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$1,895

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs. In addition to all the rooms, the home has a formal living and dinning space, a large family room off the kitchen, an extra office downstairs and a full loft upstairs. Upgrades include solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all the bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, a fully extended covered back patio and beautiful engineered hard wood flooring through most of the home, including the bedrooms. A three car garage adds the finishing touch for all the space you could need. With community amenities including pools, gyms, parks and more this is what you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have any available units?
14446 S Via Del Moro has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14446 S Via Del Moro have?
Some of 14446 S Via Del Moro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14446 S Via Del Moro currently offering any rent specials?
14446 S Via Del Moro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14446 S Via Del Moro pet-friendly?
No, 14446 S Via Del Moro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sahuarita.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro offer parking?
Yes, 14446 S Via Del Moro offers parking.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14446 S Via Del Moro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have a pool?
Yes, 14446 S Via Del Moro has a pool.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have accessible units?
No, 14446 S Via Del Moro does not have accessible units.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14446 S Via Del Moro has units with dishwashers.
Does 14446 S Via Del Moro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14446 S Via Del Moro has units with air conditioning.
