14446 S Via Del Moro

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs. In addition to all the rooms, the home has a formal living and dinning space, a large family room off the kitchen, an extra office downstairs and a full loft upstairs. Upgrades include solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all the bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, a fully extended covered back patio and beautiful engineered hard wood flooring through most of the home, including the bedrooms. A three car garage adds the finishing touch for all the space you could need. With community amenities including pools, gyms, parks and more this is what you've been waiting for!