Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath. Nice kitchen, dinning area and family room overlook and open into a good size back yard great for entertaining. Access to community pool and gym.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

No Utilities Included

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only!

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3872532)