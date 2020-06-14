Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rio Verde renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
11812 N 142nd Street
11812 142nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5863 sqft
Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16715 E El Lago Boulevard
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
991 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard
12625 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
Luxury Plaza Waterfront Condominium, by the fountain, in the Heart of Fountain Hills & only minutes from Scottsdale! Beautifully furnished home is located above the retail space near shops and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rio Verde, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rio Verde renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

