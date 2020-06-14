Apartment List
/
AZ
/
kachina village
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2478 Keams Canyon Trail
2478 Keams Canyon Trl, Kachina Village, AZ
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
Gorgeous Kachina Rental - Studio with 1 Bathroom and Loft, Sleeps 4, Approx. 500 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bow and Arrow Acres
26 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3425 W Picket Line
3425 W Picket Line, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/09/20 SERENE FLAGSTAFF GETAWAY - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274593 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This beautiful NEW property is ready to rent!! Flagstaff Ranch is where this coveted and exclusive property is located with
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1296 S Mark Lane
1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Sedona, AZVerde Village, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College