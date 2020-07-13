Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Chof Trail
2278 Chof Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kachina Village - Great split level 4 bedroom home with fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen, Stainless appliances, double oven,wood floors throughout the living area, central air conditioning.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2735 RED FIELD Trail
2735 Red Field Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1381 sqft
Custom Built, Well maintained, and Move-In ready with great views. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. One Bedroom and Den on the main level. Loft and Master Suite are upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bennett Estates
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Universtiy Heights
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227
3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
859 sqft
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Trails
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1512 sqft
PRICE CORRECTION-THE RENT WILL BE $2200.00/ MONTHNice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Trails
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Trails
347 W Wulfenite Road
347 W Wulfenite Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2420 sqft
347 W Wulfenite Road Available 08/05/20 The one you have been waiting for!! - 5 bedroom home with split floor plan. Both living room and family room. 2 car garage. Granite counters and cherry wood cabinetry.Large lot backing to undeveloped land.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bennett Estates
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2
4045 South Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1074 sqft
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2 Available 08/05/20 Ground level 2 bedroom condo - Dual master suites, private patio leading out to community open space. Assigned covered parking, landscaped manicured grounds are just a few of the amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:06am
21 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
5 Units Available
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1384 E MacKenzie Drive
1384 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1605 sqft
1384 E MacKenzie Drive Available 08/01/20 Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom freestanding home within Rio Homes - This is one of the only freestanding homes in Rio homes (no adjoining unit).

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Beal Road
515 West Beal Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1317 sqft
515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
2535 West Josselyn Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2280 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
1185 W. University Unit 13-207
1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kachina Village, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kachina Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

