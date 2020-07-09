/
apartments with pool
6 Apartments for rent in Green Valley, AZ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Valle Verde
1568 North Pso La Tinaja
1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1071 sqft
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Green Valley Desert Hills
1167 W Calle Alhambra
1167 West Calle Alhambra, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1445 sqft
You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Green Valley
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
Results within 10 miles of Green Valley
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
91 West Calle Priscal
91 West Calle Priscal, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1594 sqft
Newly professionally remodeled, wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable community of Rancho Sahuarita.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14446 S Via Del Moro
14446 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs.