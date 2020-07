Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator

Just the right size for a winter retreat. Cute as a button and view from the front patio of the Santa Rita Mountains. This unit is fully furnished and move-in ready. Close to shopping, golf, and Rec Centers. This is a 55 and up community. Available for the season.