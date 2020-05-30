All apartments in Green Valley
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive

2067 West Demetrie Canyon Drive · (520) 838-1822
Location

2067 West Demetrie Canyon Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85622
Canoa Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
The Property can be furnished or unfurnished. The Back yard is a beautifully landscaped oasis with mountain views and an extended paver patio that can be accessed from both the master suite and the living room! This two-bedroom home has a beautiful kitchen with a decorative tile backsplash, solid surface counters, maple cabinetry, tile flooring, a pantry, and a pass-through opening to the dining area. Upgraded light fixtures and fans throughout along with plantation shutters and a fireplace with tile accents will WOW you! All of this is located in the 55+ gated community of Canoa Ranch Subdivision, with great community pool and rec. center. Close to I-19, golf course, and much more! Rent is $1,500 ($1,600 furnished ) + $1,500 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). Call/text Bobby for showings: 520-241-8282 or copy and past link in your browser: https://showmojo.com/bobbyrents/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have any available units?
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Valley.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
