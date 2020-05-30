2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive

Amenities

The Property can be furnished or unfurnished. The Back yard is a beautifully landscaped oasis with mountain views and an extended paver patio that can be accessed from both the master suite and the living room! This two-bedroom home has a beautiful kitchen with a decorative tile backsplash, solid surface counters, maple cabinetry, tile flooring, a pantry, and a pass-through opening to the dining area. Upgraded light fixtures and fans throughout along with plantation shutters and a fireplace with tile accents will WOW you! All of this is located in the 55+ gated community of Canoa Ranch Subdivision, with great community pool and rec. center. Close to I-19, golf course, and much more! Rent is $1,500 ($1,600 furnished ) + $1,500 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). Call/text Bobby for showings: 520-241-8282 or copy and past link in your browser: https://showmojo.com/bobbyrents/gallery