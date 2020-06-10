All apartments in Green Valley
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

1167 W Calle Alhambra

1167 West Calle Alhambra · (520) 505-5664
Location

1167 West Calle Alhambra, Green Valley, AZ 85622
Green Valley Desert Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has huge walk in closet and updated bathroom. 2nd bedroom includes built in office furniture to make the room multi functional. Formal living room and dining room are spacious and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Arizona room is sunny and bright perfect for transforming into a hobby room, art studio, or den. Landscaping and Pest Control included! And of course, all the amenities GVR has to offer: Swimming Pools, Fitness Facilities and wellness programs, tennis Courts, social events, and over 60 clubs to join including dance, billiards, chess, cycling, and many many more! This home won't last long! Hurry and call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have any available units?
1167 W Calle Alhambra has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have?
Some of 1167 W Calle Alhambra's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 W Calle Alhambra currently offering any rent specials?
1167 W Calle Alhambra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 W Calle Alhambra pet-friendly?
No, 1167 W Calle Alhambra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Valley.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra offer parking?
No, 1167 W Calle Alhambra does not offer parking.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 W Calle Alhambra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have a pool?
Yes, 1167 W Calle Alhambra has a pool.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have accessible units?
No, 1167 W Calle Alhambra does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 W Calle Alhambra has units with dishwashers.
Does 1167 W Calle Alhambra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1167 W Calle Alhambra has units with air conditioning.
