1167 W Calle Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table tennis court

You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has huge walk in closet and updated bathroom. 2nd bedroom includes built in office furniture to make the room multi functional. Formal living room and dining room are spacious and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Arizona room is sunny and bright perfect for transforming into a hobby room, art studio, or den. Landscaping and Pest Control included! And of course, all the amenities GVR has to offer: Swimming Pools, Fitness Facilities and wellness programs, tennis Courts, social events, and over 60 clubs to join including dance, billiards, chess, cycling, and many many more! This home won't last long! Hurry and call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com