Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

You've GOT to see this fabulous home! Nestled in quiet neighborhood, this house has it all! Spacious common areas! Gorgeous and well equipped kitchen and enormous living room that you'll fall in love with! Big bedrooms offer plenty of private personal space! Enormous master suite! Walled backyard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining guests on cool autumn nights, and has plenty of space for kids or an approved pet to run around! Don't let this wonderful place slip through your fingers! CALL for your appointment TODAY!