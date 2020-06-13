Apartment List
AZ
desert hills
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ with garage

Desert Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2439 Dawn Dr
2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2297 Jacob Row
2297 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1917 sqft
2297 Jacob Row Available 07/10/20 Furnished Long Term Pool Home - OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! Pool & Spa Furnished Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. and 3 car garage. Easy highway access and close to lake. Lightly furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hills

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2020 Burgundy Dr
2020 Burgandy Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental. Available May 2020. All utilities by Tenants.LAKEVIEW from the Back yard. Lake Side of Highway. Everything you need and a very clean home. Large Master Bedroom and walk in shower. Pets at owners discretion.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2470 Tradewind Drive
2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
2470 Tradewind Drive Available 06/18/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4032330)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N
2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
623 sqft
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - *Central Location *Community Pool and Spa *Enclosed Garage (RLNE4227345)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3265 N Kiowa Blvd
3265 North Kiowa Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
3265 N Kiowa Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home with 3 car garage - Built in 1994 3 + 3 Kitchen appliances : dishwasher and range. No refrigerator included. Floor coverings are all tile throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2515 Tradewind Dr
2515 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1971 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Daily/Wkly/MonthlyMASSIVE 60ft RV garage, boaters dream! Level driveway and side parking for your convenience. Stunning modern design home.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1618 Meadowlark Ln
1618 Meadow Lark Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2394 sqft
VACATION RENTAL You will love the space & simplicity, not to mention proximity to the lake, water side of the highway & only 1.2 miles to launch ramp.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
818 Talley Ln
818 Talley Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1413 sqft
**Seasonal Vacation Rental Available for Winter 2020**Nestled in a cul de sac just off Kiowa No.and a straight shot to Windsor launch. This trendy property is set up with (1) King, (2) Queens and a set of KIDS ONLY bunk beds.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1347 Aviation Dr
1347 Aviation Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1879 sqft
Charming and elegant three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the lake side of the highway.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33 Torrito Ln
33 Torrito Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1317 sqft
VACATION/WINTER RENTAL ONLY, Avail October - April3 bed, 2 bath 1 car garage space, cable and internet provided. Close to downtown, shopping, lake, launch and lunch. Great winter rental, large rear yard with lots of side parking for toys.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Desert Hills, AZ

Desert Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

