1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:36 AM
8 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
3104 Michael Dr
3104 Michael Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
728 sqft
One Bedroom cute home. Open living kitchen area. Large Deck Fenced in yard all the way around. Deck up top of unit Pets will be considered on a one on one basis with a deposit. Prefer 1 year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
2085 Mesquite Ave #42
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
2085 Mesquite Ave #42 Available 10/01/20 Furnished Winter Condo - Condo- Winter Furnished- Available winter 2020-2021 season, 4 month minimum upstairs unit, community pool & spa. Close to down town. No pets.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
276 Lake Havasu Ave C19
276 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
511 sqft
Long term furnished - Furnished Condo at Xanadu ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779875)
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1989 Mesquite Ave. #94
1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CONDO - Super cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom upstairs apartment in a great location. Close to shopping, events and Restaurants. Community has a beautiful pool and spa area. All appliances included. No Smoking.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
2040 Injo Dr
2040 Injo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
Brand new units in great downtown location. Complete w/washer & dryer, refrigerator & RO. All tile floors. Energy efficient w/very low electric bill. Covered carport parking.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hills
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102
2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Furnished Long Term Condo - PRICE REDUCTION! Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
571 Burkemo Ln
571 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
643 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! From this Balcony you have one of the Best Views in Lake Havasu of Thompson Bay and Cupcake Mountain. Bring your suit case and enjoy this fully remodeled condo. You must be able to do stairs. 32 stairs to get to the third floor.