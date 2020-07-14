All apartments in Corona de Tucson
885 S. Eynon Place

885 S Eynon Pl · No Longer Available
885 S Eynon Pl, Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
bathtub
Large Family Home In Vail - Beautiful large 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with over 2700 SF Located in the A+ Award Winning Vail School District. Formal Living Dining Room, Huge Family Room with Gas Fireplace off Kitchen. Breakfast Bar and Nook in Kitchen. Lots of Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops. One Bedroom/Den Downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Suite with Private Terrace, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Soaking Tub, 2 Guest Bedrooms and Bath. Huge Yard. Lot is .26 Acre.

(RLNE3511102)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

