Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

You NEED to see this home! Got your appointment to see it yet? What are you waiting for?! Lennar-built 3bedroom, 2bathroom home with tons of space has so much to offer! Bright and cheery floorplan contributes to the spacious feeling of the home! Fully-equipped kitchen with plenty of counterspace and cabinets! Large bedrooms! No backyard neighbors here! Yard has gorgeous mountain views! There's so much here, and it's priced to MOVE! CALL TODAY!