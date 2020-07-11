All apartments in Ward
Last updated July 11 2020

402 Scott Street

402 North Scott Street · (501) 941-6320
Location

402 North Scott Street, Ward, AR 72176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bed 1 Bath 1195 square foot brick home in the heart of Ward. Easy access to the highway and close to area amenities. All electric, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air. Covered carport parking and a large fenced in yard. Pets welcome with additional fees.

Applications may be made at: https://arhlr.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fResident%2fdefault.aspx
3 Bed 1 Bath 1195 square foot brick home in the heart of Ward. Easy access to the highway and close to area amenities. All electric, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air. Covered carport parking and a large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Scott Street have any available units?
402 Scott Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Scott Street have?
Some of 402 Scott Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Scott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Scott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Scott Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 Scott Street offers parking.
Does 402 Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Scott Street have a pool?
No, 402 Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 402 Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Scott Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Scott Street has units with air conditioning.
