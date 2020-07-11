402 Scott Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3 Bed 1 Bath 1195 square foot brick home in the heart of Ward. Easy access to the highway and close to area amenities. All electric, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air. Covered carport parking and a large fenced in yard. Pets welcome with additional fees.



Applications may be made at: https://arhlr.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fResident%2fdefault.aspx

3 Bed 1 Bath 1195 square foot brick home in the heart of Ward. Easy access to the highway and close to area amenities. All electric, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and air. Covered carport parking and a large fenced in yard.