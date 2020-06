Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath large living room open to kitchen! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a large living room open to the kitchen, Black and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and two car garage. Small deck in the back yard, Neighborhood close to local shopping and schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3916204)