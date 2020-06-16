All apartments in Sherwood
Find more places like 208 Kelso Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherwood, AR
/
208 Kelso Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

208 Kelso Road

208 Kelso Road · (501) 834-6225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Kelso Road · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3/2 NEW BUILD! - NEW BUILD! 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm., Laundry w/Hook-ups, Stained Concrete Floors, Over-sized Drive, Single Car Carport w/ Over sized Driveway for 2nd Car., Back Porch.

North on Hwy 107, Right on Kelso Rd. Your NEW Home is on the Right, 208 Kelso Road!

To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. There is a skip fee option if you do not want to pay your screening fee at this time

(RLNE5516315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Kelso Road have any available units?
208 Kelso Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Kelso Road have?
Some of 208 Kelso Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Kelso Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 Kelso Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Kelso Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Kelso Road is pet friendly.
Does 208 Kelso Road offer parking?
Yes, 208 Kelso Road does offer parking.
Does 208 Kelso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Kelso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Kelso Road have a pool?
No, 208 Kelso Road does not have a pool.
Does 208 Kelso Road have accessible units?
No, 208 Kelso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Kelso Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Kelso Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Kelso Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Kelso Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 208 Kelso Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120

Similar Pages

Sherwood 1 BedroomsSherwood 2 Bedrooms
Sherwood Accessible ApartmentsSherwood Apartments with Balcony
Sherwood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity