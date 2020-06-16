Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3/2 NEW BUILD! - NEW BUILD! 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm., Laundry w/Hook-ups, Stained Concrete Floors, Over-sized Drive, Single Car Carport w/ Over sized Driveway for 2nd Car., Back Porch.



North on Hwy 107, Right on Kelso Rd. Your NEW Home is on the Right, 208 Kelso Road!



To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. There is a skip fee option if you do not want to pay your screening fee at this time



(RLNE5516315)