Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool sauna

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E. Take I-30 E and US-167 N/US-67 N to Landers Rd/US-167 Access/US-67 Access in Sherwood. Take exit 4 from US-167 N/US-67 N, Take Brockington Rd and Indian Bay Dr to Glenn Arbor Ct!! AVAILABLE NOW!!!