Amenities
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision. This home has many upgrades which include: central vac, under cabinet lighting, hand scraped hardwood floors, surround sound in the living, master bedroom, master bath, and the patio. The backyard is amazing with a heated pool, outdoor fireplace, built in grill and the patio has roller shades - all great for entertaining! This house is a must see and it won't last long.
Call Teresa, 479-582-9310, and set up your appointment today, showing will start around April 15, 2020 with a 24 hour advanced notice.
$2800/monthly rent
$2800/deposit
$55/application fee per person over 18
***PHOTOS WERE TAKEN ABOUT 1 YEAR AGO*** Will post update photos at a later date.
(RLNE5663608)