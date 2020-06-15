All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 6200 South 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
6200 South 57th Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 AM

6200 South 57th Street

6200 South 57th Street · (479) 582-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rogers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR 72758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6200 South 57th Street · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision. This home has many upgrades which include: central vac, under cabinet lighting, hand scraped hardwood floors, surround sound in the living, master bedroom, master bath, and the patio. The backyard is amazing with a heated pool, outdoor fireplace, built in grill and the patio has roller shades - all great for entertaining! This house is a must see and it won't last long.

Call Teresa, 479-582-9310, and set up your appointment today, showing will start around April 15, 2020 with a 24 hour advanced notice.

$2800/monthly rent
$2800/deposit
$55/application fee per person over 18

***PHOTOS WERE TAKEN ABOUT 1 YEAR AGO*** Will post update photos at a later date.

(RLNE5663608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 South 57th Street have any available units?
6200 South 57th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 South 57th Street have?
Some of 6200 South 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 South 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6200 South 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 South 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 South 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6200 South 57th Street offer parking?
No, 6200 South 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6200 South 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 South 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 South 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6200 South 57th Street has a pool.
Does 6200 South 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 6200 South 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 South 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 South 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6200 South 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd
Rogers, AR 72758

Similar Pages

Rogers 1 BedroomsRogers 2 Bedrooms
Rogers Apartments with ParkingRogers Dog Friendly Apartments
Rogers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity