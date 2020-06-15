Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision. This home has many upgrades which include: central vac, under cabinet lighting, hand scraped hardwood floors, surround sound in the living, master bedroom, master bath, and the patio. The backyard is amazing with a heated pool, outdoor fireplace, built in grill and the patio has roller shades - all great for entertaining! This house is a must see and it won't last long.



Call Teresa, 479-582-9310, and set up your appointment today, showing will start around April 15, 2020 with a 24 hour advanced notice.



$2800/monthly rent

$2800/deposit

$55/application fee per person over 18



***PHOTOS WERE TAKEN ABOUT 1 YEAR AGO*** Will post update photos at a later date.



