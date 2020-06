Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home, in an even better neighborhood. The backyard has 2 raised garden beds ready for planting. White board in the office allows you to work through those problems, whether that's the complicated code string or the kids CORE math. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Pets welcome, with deposits. Owner pays the lawn care and maintenance. What's not to love?? Call your agent and schedule a showing today!