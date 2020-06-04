5106 W Stone Manor DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting. Features includes high ceiling, granite counter tops with backsplash, open floor plan, walk-in closet, top of the line kitchen appliances, King size and Queen size beds, gorgeous living room, bedrooms and dining room furniture and more! Fantastic location, close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and more. Rental application and Renter's Insurance required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed. Non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet and maximum of 2 pets only. Call now before it's rented again. All utilities included on the rent.