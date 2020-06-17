All apartments in Rogers
403 39th Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

403 39th Place

403 North 39th Place · (479) 521-5894
Location

403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR 72756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace. Kitchen has lots of storage, flat-top stove and a counter bar, which is open to dining area with full-length windows. Nice carpet in bedrooms. Both bathrooms have full tub/showers. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Wood back deck and fenced back yard, plus double enclosed garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 39th Place have any available units?
403 39th Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 39th Place have?
Some of 403 39th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 39th Place currently offering any rent specials?
403 39th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 39th Place pet-friendly?
No, 403 39th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rogers.
Does 403 39th Place offer parking?
Yes, 403 39th Place does offer parking.
Does 403 39th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 39th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 39th Place have a pool?
No, 403 39th Place does not have a pool.
Does 403 39th Place have accessible units?
No, 403 39th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 403 39th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 39th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
