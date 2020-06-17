403 39th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace. Kitchen has lots of storage, flat-top stove and a counter bar, which is open to dining area with full-length windows. Nice carpet in bedrooms. Both bathrooms have full tub/showers. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Wood back deck and fenced back yard, plus double enclosed garage.